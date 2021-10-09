Watch
College SportsUniversity of Cincinnati

Actions

No. 5 Cincinnati throttles Temple in primetime

Ford runs for career high
items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford (24) points skyward after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
UC beats Temple
Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 14:12:36-04

CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Cincinnati routed Temple 52-3 on Friday night for its 23rd straight home victory.

Jerome Ford ran for a career-high 149 yards and two scores to help the Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 American) avoid a letdown after their big victory at Notre Dame last week. The home streak is the second-longest in the country, behind Clemson at 31.

Temple (3-3, 1-1) has played Cincinnati tough in recent years with the previous three meetings decided by a combined 20 points, including a 15-13 victory by the Bearcats in the last meeting in 2019. Temple's D’wan Mathis was held to 120 yards passing with an interception. He was sacked five times.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.