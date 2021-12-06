Watch
Herb Jones, UC Final Four team legend, dead at 51

By John Gaps/Associated Press
Texas-El Paso's Johnny Melvin (dark uniform) and Cincinnati's Herb Jones race for the loose ball during the first minutes of NCAA Midwest Regional game in Kansas City, Friday night, March 27, 1992. <br/><br/>
Herb Jones, Bearcat legend, dies at 51
Posted at 2:19 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 14:19:28-05

CINCINNATI — Herb Jones, a member of the University of Cincinnati men's basketball team that made it to the Final Four in 1992, died on Monday at the age of 51. His death was announced on the UC athletics Twitter account.

Jones was inducted into the UC Athletic Hall of Fame in August. He played two years at UC averaging 17.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists and led the Final Four team in scoring and rebounds.

The 1992 Bearcats were noted for Bob Huggins' full-court defense and their four wins (two in the regular season, one in the conference tournament and one in the NCAA tournament) over Memphis, which was led by star guard Penny Hardaway. Hardaway became an All-Star and one of the NBA's most popular players with the Orlando Magic.

In a statement posted to Twitter, UC men's basketball coach Wes Miller called Jones an "all-time great."

"Our entire program is saddened by the passing of Herb Jones," Miller said. "My team and I were honored to meet Herb over Labor Day weekend.

"He was a true Bearcat that deserves our recognition and respect. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and his former teammates and coaches."

