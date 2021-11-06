Cincinnati students camp out for College GameDay

CINCINNATI — A brave few Cincinnati students go to The Commons Friday night in hopes of being front and center during Saturday's College GameDay.

Adam Regg and company are armed with sleeping bags, gloves, caffeine and — most importantly — signs as they wait for the pit area to open at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

"We knew we were going to camp out, and be here early — we didn't think it through honestly," Regg said.

Regg and his friends are spending the night deciding exactly where they want to be for Cincinnati's GameDay debut and having a ball braving the weather.

"We're thinking it's as cold as we're going to get hopefully...I don't know, we'll see," Regg said.

Just in case it gets colder, the group has an MVP helping them through the night.

"My mom is actually swinging down to bring snacks for us," Regg said. "Thanks mom, we really appreciate that."

While the group might be the first camping out, both old and young have visited The Commons, snapping pictures and taking in the calm before the anticipated storm of excitement.

"Hoping the whole city turns out," Regg said. "Seen a lot of alumni, which is awesome...we're hoping to pack the stands and show GameDay what it's all about, showing college football what it's all about."

Many students are planning to join Regg between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. While the three hour college football pregame show starts at 9 a.m., the GameDay crew will be live on Good Morning America and SportsCenter ahead of the show. Those watching at home might see some familiar faces.

