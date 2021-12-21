Alabama returning to 2020 COVID protocols ahead of UC game

CINCINNATI — The University of Alabama football team is returning to its 2020 COVID-19 protocols ahead of its College Football Playoff semifinal against the University of Cincinnati.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said during his press conference on Monday that the change in protocols was due to the nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases.

"I'm always concerned when there's an issue out there," Saban said in a Monday press conference. "We want to do the best we can to help our players."

Saban said over 90-percent of the team is vaccinated and received booster shots. The team is back to wearing masks in its facilities and also social distancing during meetings.

The Bearcats, in a statement to WCPO.com, said the football team is continuing to follow the latest protocols and information from medical authorities.

"The (UC athletic department) continues to follow the recommendations and guidance set by our medical staff as well as policies set by the (Centers for Disease Control), local health department and the UC campus for COVID-19 prevention," the athletic department said in a statement. "We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and will adjust our protocols as needed."

The national spike in cases has severely affected the professional sports leagues.

The NFL postponed three of its games to Monday and Tuesday this week to give teams more time to get players off the leagues' COVID-19/reserve list. The NBA postponed five games while the NHL has paused league play until Dec. 27.

