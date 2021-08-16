Watch
AP preseason college football poll ranks Bearcats at No. 8

Phil Didion
The Associated Press ranked the University of Cincinnati Bearcats No. 8 in its Top 25 preseason poll, the best preseason ranking in the program's history, the team announced Monday.

The Bearcats are headed into the 2021-22 season off a 9-1, American Athletic Conference championship title last year.

"No. 8 Cincinnati...is the first team from outside the Power Five leagues to be ranked in the preseason top 10 since Louisville started ninth in 2012," team officials said in a news release.

The Bearcats will open this season on Saturday, Sept. 4, against Miami in the 125th Battle for the Victory Bell at 3:30 p.m. inside Nippert Stadium.

