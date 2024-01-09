Cold in Iowa previews what's expected to be a chilly caucus night

Wet and winter weather in Iowa could depress turnout for caucus night next week. It was already cold there on Monday, with more wet and cold in the forecast.

Among the candidates, it's an abrupt race to see who has the strongest, toughest supporters who are willing to brave the cold.

"I think it's going to work to our advantage," candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said.

"I think they're going to turn out," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "We'll be in good shape no matter how the weather happens, but if it is really cold, I think we have the type of supporters who expect that and will brave the elements."

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign canceled scheduled events with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who were going to campaign on Trump's behalf on Monday, because weather delayed their flight from Arkansas.

With a week to go, candidates are racing to make pitches across the state.

Trump is well in the lead in recent polls of Iowa caucusgoers. Some polling shows Trump would receive 52% of the vote.

The other candidates are battling for a second place. Ron DeSantis and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley hold the largest shares of the vote after Trump.

