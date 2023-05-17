A woman was drowning. He didn't know how to swim. He jumped in anyway.

WASHINGTON — A Clermont County Sheriff's deputy was awarded a Medal of Valor by President Biden on Wednesday.

Deputy Bobby Hau Pham was awarded the medal for saving a drowning woman who drove her car into East Fork Lake in November 2021. Pham jumped in the frigid winter water and saved the woman despite not knowing how to swim.

President Biden just awarded Clermont Co. Deputy Bobby Hau Pham the medal of valor. This high honor was given for Pham’s bravery and quick action while rescuing a woman from East Fork Lake. Congratulations on this incredible honor, Deputy Pham!

📸: Chief Deputy Stratton @WCPO pic.twitter.com/InCx9vTH96 — Taylor Nimmo (@tnimms) May 17, 2023

Pham was among nine total recipients of the award and was honored during a ceremony at the White House ahead of Biden's trip to Japan for the Group of Seven summit.

The president told those at the ceremony that the Medal of Valor is given for "actions above and beyond the call of duty." The medal is the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer.

"I don't know all of you, but I do know you," Biden said. "From small towns to big cities, you're cut from the same cloth. You run into danger when everyone else runs away from danger."

The president also awarded two New York Police Department officers that were killed when responding to a 911 call, the other NYD officer that killed the gunman from that call, three New York City firefighters, a corporal from Colorado and a sergeant from Houston.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said those honored showed "extraordinary valor." Garland also showed his respect for the families of those awarded.

"At the end of every shift, you are there," Garland said to the families. "It is your care and encouragement that makes it possible for our public safety officers to do their jobs. We are so grateful to you."

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

