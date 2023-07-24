'Do not release the dog with his hands up': Officer releases K-9 on unarmed man despite OSHP's commands

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Newly-released police body camera video from Jackson County shows a police dog attacking an unarmed man who surrendered to authorities with his hands up, despite a state trooper urging the officer not to release the dog.

Ohio State Highway Patrol footage from July 4 is disturbing and is now under scrutiny.

OSHP says a trooper tried stopping the driver of a semi-truck for a missing mudflap. That driver is now identified as 23-year-old Jadarius Rose. Officials said Rose refused to stop, starting a police pursuit.

The chase eventually came to a stop, and he got out with his hands in the air.

Circleville police arrived with a K-9 unit, and a trooper was heard asking the K-9 not to be released.

"Do not release the dog with his hands up," the trooper was heard saying multiple times.

But, the K-9 was deployed anyway.

After the dog was removed, officers administer first aid and arrest Rose.

Police said Rose was taken to a local hospital. He was treated before being taken to jail.

His attorney has declined to comment on the incident.

The case remains under investigation.



