Chrissy Teigen Is Undergoing IVF Again After Losing Her Son To Pregnancy Complications

When Chrissy Teigen suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks and lost her son Jack in 2020, she shared her raw grief with the world on social media. Now, a year and half later, Teigen has announced that she is ready to try again.

Teigen, who is married to John Legend, has two children: Luna (5 years old) and Miles (3 years old). And she is eager to add another baby to their family. After the devastating loss of Jack, she has revealed that she is undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) once again. Both Luna and Miles were conceived using IVF.

Teigen shared the news on her Instagram, writing in the caption that she’s currently undergoing a cycle of IVF to “save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.” She mentioned that she doesn’t mind the shots, but definitely struggles with the bloating that occurs as a result.

And that brought her to another important point.

“I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn.”

Teigen’s post serves as a valuable reminder that it can be harmful to ask a woman if she is pregnant. Whether a woman is trying for a baby, just suffered a miscarriage or has no interest in becoming pregnant, it is a very loaded question that can be hurtful.

Teigen is also using her platform to share how lonely fertility struggles can be, and why it’s time to remove the stigma around discussing this common issue.

“I feel like the more we’re open about talking about something, the more normalized it becomes,” she told USA Today in 2021. “I’m happy to be the one to be able to yell loudly from the rooftops and talk about my uterus and talk about my everything. If that’s going to make other women feel that they can do it, too, then I will be that person and I’m happy to do it.”

