Chris Christie expected to join race for president

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to announce his candidacy for president next week in New Hampshire, two sources familiar with the planning confirmed to Scripps News.

Christie ran for president in 2016, but dropped out and endorsed former President Donald Trump after a disappointing sixth-place finish in the New Hampshire primary. He continued to champion the former president over the course of his presidency. He even helped him prepare for a debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.

But the pair's relationship has frayed in recent years as Christie has grown increasingly critical of the former president, blaming him for fueling the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The announcement, first reported by Axios, will come as the GOP field continues to grow. There are currently seven other Republican candidates in the race to win the party's nomination: Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson, Larry Elder, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The former governor has also been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden, whom he would likely take on in a general election matchup if he were to win the Republican nomination.

