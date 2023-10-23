Child in critical condition after being struck by school bus

The Louisville Metro Police Department says a child was struck by a school bus Monday at around 8 a.m. in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to police, the incident happened at Fegenbush Lane and Hollow Creek Road, near Luhr Elementary School.

The bus was traveling southbound when it struck the child; the driver remained on the scene, and no children were on the bus at the time.

Police say the child was with his father and a sibling at the time of the accident.

The child was transported to Children's Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the initial investigation suggests that the child may have darted in front of the bus.

The Traffic Unit is interviewing witnesses and handling the investigation.

Police say no traffic guard was present at the Luhr Elementary intersection where the accident occurred.

This story was originally published by Cherish Simpson at Scripps News Lexington.

