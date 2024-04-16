Chiefs' Rashee Rice sued for more than $1M by Dallas car crash victims

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is being sued for over $1 million after last month's high-speed multi-vehicle injury collision in Dallas.

Rice, 23, also faces eight criminal charges related to the crash — one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury. Theodore Knox, 21, the driver in the second car, faces the same charges.

The suit was filed on April 11 by Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova. It claims negligence of Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini Urus, and Knox, who was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that was leased to Rice.

When Rice and Knox lost control of their vehicles, causing the multi-vehicle collision, Petrovskiy and Gromova said their 2022 white Lexus 350 SUV rotated into the middle of the road at a high speed before it crashed to a standstill.

Petrovskiy and Gromova seek damages for injuries incurred in the crash including brain trauma, stitches for face lacerations, multiple contusions, internal bleeding, disfigurement, multiple contusions and other injuries that “may only be fully revealed over the course of medical treatment,” per the suit.

The Plaintiffs also noted the likelihood of future loss of earnings and mental anguish in addition to the property damage they sustained, which the suit concluded was equal to $71,122.69.

In the suit, Petrovskiy and Gromova claim Rice and Knox fleeing the crash made it “abundantly evident that no goodwill was displayed at the scene" after the pair raced "at extreme speeds well over the speed limit."

Despite Rice later apologizing on social media, which the lawsuit referred to as a “moral awakening,” the plaintiffs said by leaving the scene “the opportunity to gather evidence about Rice’s and Knox’s mental state and level of intoxication from any intoxicating substances would be forever diminished or lost.”

“The Defendants’ flight from the scene creates circumstances that could only be motivated by collusion to conceal the whole truth and evade full accountability," per the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs are demanding a trial by jury.

Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he’s been in contact with Rice and is monitoring how the law enforcement aspect of the case plays out.

This story was originally published by Addi Weakley at Scripps News Kansas City.

