Charges filed against ex-husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert

Formal charges were filed Wednesday against Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, following two separate family incidents allegedly involving the congresswoman and their eldest son earlier this month.

Jayson Boebert was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree trespassing and obstructing a peace officer — two petty offenses and a misdemeanor, respectively — for the Jan. 6 incident at a restaurant in Colorado in which he reportedly argued with Lauren Boebert before engaging in an alleged drunken outburst with officers who were trying to get him to leave the premises.

Jayson Boebert was also charged with harassment, use of a prohibited weapon while drunk and third-degree assault — all misdemeanors — after reportedly assaulting his oldest son, Tyler Boebert, during the early hours of Jan. 9. Arresting documents allege Jayson had returned home from a Silt, Colorado, bar at around 1 a.m. when he assaulted his son before grabbing a rifle as his son called law enforcement for help.

The charges were filed by the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Lauren Boebert, the firebrand Republican who has served two terms in the U.S. House representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, was cleared of domestic violence claims made by her ex-husband following the incident inside the Miner’s Claim restaurant after Jayson claimed she had punched him in the face following an argument. Lauren “admitted to placing her finger on Jayson’s nose to end the conversation,” according to an affidavit.

SEE MORE: Rep. Lauren Boebert announces congressional district switch

Three days later, Jayson — who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol — hit his son’s leg and forcefully shoved his right thumb into his son’s mouth before grabbing a rifle as the teenager called law enforcement, arresting documents show.

He was arrested and taken into custody following that incident but released the same day. He is scheduled to appear in Garfield County Court on Monday for both cases.

This story was originally published by Oscar Contreras at Scripps News Denver.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com