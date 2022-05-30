Watch

Cause of death released for child found dead inside suitcase in rural Indiana

The boy's identity remains a mystery
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 11:10:10-04

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The autopsy of a young boy found dead in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana back in April revealed that he died from an electrolyte imbalance and gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach and intestines).

No significant injuries were found on the child during the autopsy, according to state police.

His identity remains a mystery.

"Someone knows who this child is," ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said. "He didn't show up in Washington County in a suitcase by himself."

A memorial service for the boy is being held on Wednesday, June 1 at Weather's Funeral Home in Salem. It will also be live-streamed, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Indiana State Police said the boy was found in a suitcase in a wooded area of New Pekin around the 7000 block of East Holder Rd. on April 16.

The autopsy lists the child's age as unknown, but investigators believe the child is about 5 years old, based on the report. He's described as black, about 4 feet tall, with a slender build and short hair.

"They are not ruling out that he's from out of the country," Huls said.

A photo of the suitcase provided by Indiana State Police shows it had a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back.

Police continue to ask for the public's assistance, hoping someone who recognizes the suitcase or knows of a missing child matching the description will come forward.

Police believe the child died sometime within the week before he was found.

A resident was mushroom hunting when they found the body near a roadway, police said at the beginning of the investigation.

Troopers described the area as a very rural, heavily wooded area with not a lot of houses nearby.

A national tip line has been established. Police said they have received hundreds of calls from the public, but none have led to the identification of the boy.

"Investigators are thankful for all the tips that are coming in but ask that the public does not send information on children already documented as missing at this time. Investigators say those cases are already being looked into," ISP said.

According to police the suitcase was sealed and was about 80 feet from the roadway when it was found.

ISP said it has contacted schools and other local agencies to inquire about a child who didn't show up, but there haven't been any matches.

Tips can be submitted to 1-888-437-6432. The post's 800 number only works within the State of Indiana.

You can also contact Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.

WRTV Real Time Editor Michelle Kaufman contributed to this report.

