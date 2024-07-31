Spirit Airlines to stray from old business model with new premium fare bundles

The ultra-low budget Spirit Airlines is set to undergo a major makeover, as it plans to stray away from its traditional fee-heavy business model and introduce premium fare bundles that include perks like free checked bags and snacks.

The Florida-based airline announced Tuesday that it will soon offer four new ticket options called "Go Big," "Go Comfy," "Go Savvy," and "Go," which will allow customers to have an "elevated" travel experience "at an affordable price."

RELATED STORY | Spirit Airlines increases weight limit for checked bags and extends time to use travel vouchers

Spirit said its top bundle upgrade — "Go Big" — will include things like priority check-in, a more spacious seat with extra legroom, Wi-Fi streaming access, one carry-on and one checked bag, as well as snacks, drinks and alcoholic beverages.

All four options will also give fliers flexibility to change or cancel their flight at no additional charge.

"We're unveiling a new era in Spirit's history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we've offered before," Spirit CEO Ted Christie said in a statement. "We listened to our Guests and are excited to deliver what they want."

RELATED STORY | JetBlue, Spirit airlines end plans to merge

The business shift comes as the budget airline known for its bright yellow planes has not been profitable in over four years, losing nearly $2.4 billion since 2019 as it struggles to compete against other major airlines that focus on all-inclusive travel options while still offering low-fare options as well.