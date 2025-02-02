Chuck E. Cheese makes a comeback with new attractions, membership deals

Four years after bankruptcy, Chuck E. Cheese is making a comeback.

Like many businesses, COVID-19 negatively impacted the family pizza chain. Chuck E. Cheese went through a rebuilding phase, but now, they're back with new leadership and a new plan. Since then, every store in the country has been remodeled.

"We are definitely a newer and better version of ourselves," said senior general manager, Jessica Peskin.

The popular pizza restaurant and arcade chain has undergone significant changes, including the addition of trampoline zones in every store, as part of a new strategy to attract customers.

"We are all in on active play right now, and that is where the future is headed for us," Peskin said.

It’s been years since Robin Adams has been inside a Chuck E. Cheese. So when she got word of the renovations, she decided to take her three grandchildren to check it out.

"I was like, 'Wow,'" Adams said. "I'm very impressed with this place and how clean it was, the employees are great. We'll probably be back a lot since we just got another membership."

Pricing and membership deals

Chuck E. Cheese is running a deal on their family fun passes. You can purchase a membership for a year. There are different levels to choose from for a monthly fee. Here’s how the different memberships compare in price and value at one location.

Bronze package: $7.99 per month



40 games a day

20% off all food and drinks

Silver package: $11.99 per month



100 games a day

30% off all food and drinks

Gold package: $29.99 per month



250 games a day

50% off all food and drinks

Peskin said the new attractions, along with the membership deals and discounts, have brought people back.

"It's driving in a lot of traffic into the locations, and all of the guests seem to be enjoying it," Peskin said.

Adams said it’s been busy the past few times she has visited.

"There's always people here," she said. "Last week we were here, there was a day care here having pizza and drinks, it's usually crowded."

The changes they've made have proven to be the solution to keep Chuck E. Cheese thriving for another generation to experience where a kid can be a kid.

"It's part of the nostalgia that we bring,” Peskin said. “We have to evolve with the times and demands of today's youth, but at the end of the day, we are still Chuck E. Cheese with the same structure that we've always had."

Peskin said they still make pizza dough fresh in-house every morning. They also have a new "grown-up menu" with signature pizza options for parents.

Some of the following deals are being offered at Chuck E. Cheese:



Everyday gaming deals: 10% off any games package with the purchase of any food and beverage combo

10% off any games package with the purchase of any food and beverage combo Topping Tuesdays: Half-off any large pizza with the purchase of any large pizza

Half-off any large pizza with the purchase of any large pizza Winning Wednesdays: Get 30% off 60+ minutes "All You Can Play" games

Get 30% off 60+ minutes "All You Can Play" games Coloring Rewards: You can earn free play points if your child brings in a completed coloring sheet to Chuck E. Cheese at your next visit. The coloring pages can be found on Chuck E. Cheese’s website.

