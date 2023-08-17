Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari files for divorce

Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce from the pop icon, 14 months after their marriage.

Following a flurry of reports from various news outlets detailing their separation, a source confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday that Sam Asghari had indeed submitted the filing.

Scripps News has reached out for confirmation but has not heard back.

Spears, 41, met Asghari, 29, on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, and they got married on June 9, 2022.

The wedding was viewed as a significant moment in her life, as it followed the end of her very publicized 13-year conservatorship and was attended by multiple A-List celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Drew Berrymore, Donatella Versace and many more.

In April 2022, Spears shared on Instagram that she was expecting a child with Asghari after the conservatorship prevented her from stopping birth control despite her desire for a baby. But the following month, the pop star announced she had suffered a pregnancy loss.

The marriage was the third for Spears. She married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in January 2004 in Las Vegas, but it lasted less than three days. She then married Kevin Federline in October 2004, and they divorced in 2007.

Following her split from Federline, Spears was placed in conservatorship by her father in 2008. She and Federline have two children together.

