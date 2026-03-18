Coffee shop, tap house Brewd to open this spring at Court Street Plaza

CINCINNATI — A new coffee shop and tap house is set to open its doors at Court Street Plaza in downtown Cincinnati later this spring.

California natives Rodney and Janine De Iorio will open Brewd at 34 E Court Street later this year, they announced last week. The couple relocated to Cincinnati in 2021.

Brewd will sit in a 2,200-square-foot space on Court Street, which was the former Almost V'Gan Lounge space. The coffee shop and tap house is set to have a soft launch in April before holding a grand opening at a later date.

The De Iorios said in a press release that Brewd has been a long-time dream for the couple, and that they found inspiration in the commonalities between coffee and beer culture.

"We wanted to create a place where you could enjoy coffee in the morning and a beer in the evening — a space that would bring people together and turn strangers into neighbors," said Janine De Iorio. "We spent a lot of time researching what today's third spaces are missing, and we've been very intentional about creating an environment that will fill that gap."

The combination coffee shop and tap house will offer locally roasted coffee from La Terza, located in Springfield Township, tea from Churchill's Fine Teas and a rotating selection of beers from local breweries, such as Rhinegeist, Bocce, Brink, Westside and HighGrain, among others.

Outside of drink options, Brewd will also have a food menu curated by Rodney Do Iorio that pays homage to his Southern California upbringing. Guests can expect menu items like California-style breakfast burritos, sandwiches and carne asada fries to go alongside an assortment of bakery treats.

The Do Iorios also said they want Brewd to be a space for community and connection as they plan to host a variety of events and activities, including board games and puzzles to Profs + Pints, an organization that hosts casual lectures held by college professors in bars, breweries and cafes.

"As an organization deeply committed to building community, activating this space with a concept that not only fosters connection but also collaborates with other local small businesses is truly optimal," said Christ Samad, EVP of civc and commercial space activation for 3CDC.

Brewd will join an array of businesses at Court Street Plaza, including Afterlife, Mid-City Restaurant, Daruma, Onolicious Hawaii, Court Street Kitchen, Pata Roja and many more.