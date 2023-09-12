'Brady Bunch' house sells for millions below asking price

How much is nostalgia worth?

For "Brady Bunch" fan Tina Trahan of Elmhurst, Illinois, childhood memories of Mike, Carol, Greg, Marcia, Peter, Jan, Bobby, Cindy and Alice are worth $3.2 million.

According to The Wall Street Journal, HGTV sold the Los Angeles home that served as the exterior backdrop for the 1970s show.

While $3.2 million seems like a pretty penny, it’s down from the original asking price of $5.5 million. The home was part of HGTV’s 2019 series "A Very Brady Renovation" as the Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott worked with the show’s cast to re-create the interior of the house.

The home is in the North Hollywood neighborhood. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. HGTV said it bought the house for $3.5 million and spent almost $2 million during the renovations. HGTV added 2,000 square feet of additional space during the renovation.

"Standout features in the completed home include the iconic floating staircase, the burnt-orange-and-avocado-green kitchen, the kids' Jack-n-Jill bathroom and a backyard with a swing set, teeter totter and Tiger's dog house," the network said in a statement.

The new owner plans to keep the period-perfect renovations intact. In an interview with Patch, Trahan said she would not live in the house but instead use it for events to raise money for charity.

