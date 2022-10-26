Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana identified as Georgia child, two suspects identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Police have named the boy who was found in a suitcase earlier this year in southern Indiana as well as two suspects in the case.

The boy was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia. There are two adults charged in the case and one of them remains at large.

ISP says Dawn Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana was taken into custody on Oct. 19 in San Francisco. She faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

The suspect who remains at large, DeJuane Anderson of Atlanta, is the boy's biological mother. A murder warrant has been issued for Anderson. This is the last known photo of her following an arrest in Louisville.

She is described as a Black Female, 5-05, approximately 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her last known photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions. Her last known location was the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, California; however, she is known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston, Texas.

Anyone who observes or has current location information on Dejaune Anderson's is asked to contact the local police department with jurisdiction at that location.

Provided/Georgia BMV and Louisville Metro Corrections Department.

Dejuane Ludie Anderson is wanted on a murder warrant in connection to the death of her biological son, 5-year-old Cairo Jordan. Indiana State Police say the photo on the left is most accurate, but not the most recent. The right photo is most recent.





Troopers say "physical evidence" led them to both suspects.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jordan's body was found in a trash bag inside the suitcase. Fingerprint testing on the trash bag revealed matches for both Anderson and Coleman.

In March of 2022, Anderson was arrested in South Carolina and at the time said Coleman was her sister.

The affidavit says at one point, Anderson posted on her Facebook "to exorcism a very powerful demonic force from within my son" and days later in another post "don't even know it's a full grown demon in the child body telling you what to do because you didn't choose your soul. Better start using your third eye."

On April 8, eight days before the body was found, the affidavit says Coleman posted "just because the avatar is of what we call a child does not meet that it is actually a child there are beings that are here that are not supposed to be here that pick avatars to ide behind to play roles to steal energy and to ruin lives."

ISP wrote in the affidavit that cell phone data from both Coleman and Anderson placed their phones in the area where the suitcase was found. The affidavit also says that photos of a boy who was approximately 5-years-old and that matched the pictures from the autopsy were found on Anderson's Facebook. Photos and videos of Coleman with the suitcase that Jordan was found in was found on her Facebook and Instagram, the affidavit said.

Anderson's whereabouts are unknown at this time and authorities are asking for anyone with information on where she might be to come forward.

"This investigation has a lot of twists and turns, a lot of information," Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP said. "We desperately want the public's help in finding [Anderson] and bringing her to justice. This whole case is about bringing justice for Cairo, that's the only thing this case has ever been about ... justice means bringing everyone who is responsible for this death here and having them stand and go through the system."

Jordan's sixth birthday would have been Oct. 24.

PREVIOUS: Washington Co. vigil honors boy found dead in suitcase | 'He has a name': Washington County holds memorial service for unidentified boy

Huls says they were passing through the area and no one ever reported Jordan missing. ISP says his family members have been contacted.

"We need the public's help, no matter where you live, anywhere in the United States, possibly out of the country. We could use help locating [Anderson]. For Cairo, help us locate her for Cairo so justice can be served for him."

Huls says they received thousands of tips in the case and there were many sleepless nights for law enforcement agencies across the area working to identify Jordan and the suspects.

"We're not going to take a breath, we're still in full stride in this investigation ... nothing's going to change the fact that Cairo's not with us but we're very thankful for the information that we do have."

Tips can be submitted to 1-888-437-6432.

Provided/Indiana State Police Police say the body of a boy was found inside this suitcase Saturday, April 16 in the 7000 block of East Holder Road in Washington County.

In May, officials said that an autopsy showed the boy died from an electrolyte imbalance and gastroenteritis, or inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

No significant injuries were found on the child during the autopsy, according to state police.