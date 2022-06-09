You can sleep in Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine for $20 on Airbnb

Zoinks! If you ever wished you could get inside the iconic Mystery Machine van used by Scooby-Doo and his cartoon pals, you’re going to want to open Airbnb in mid-June!

Starting on June 16, wannabe mystery solvers can book a one-night stay in the Mystery Machine that was actually used in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movies for just $20.

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in those films, has created an Airbnb listing for the Mystery Machine, which currently resides in Malibu, California. Lillard is offering a total of three one-night stays in the legendary ride to mark the 20th anniversary of 2002’s “Scooby-Doo.”

“To celebrate the epic anniversary (and share the power of Shaggy with others), I’m inviting a few fans over for a stay in the groovy Mystery Machine,” Lillard wrote on his Airbnb profile. “Let’s throw it back to 2002 and Scooby Dooby Doooo!”

While it might sound like a contest or raffle, it’s actually not. It’s a normal stay you can book on Airbnb with the catch being that opportunities are extremely limited. The listing is set to open at 1 p.m. Eastern on June 16 and we’re sure the three one-night stays available for June 24, 25 and 26 will disappear quickly.

Guests are responsible to pay for their own travel to Malibu for the overnight stay. However, with a nightly rate of only $20, that’s a pretty amazing deal for a trip back in time in one of the coolest vans on the planet.

What does a traveler get with this groovy Mystery Machine vacation?

A one-night stay inside the Mystery Machine, which sleeps up to two adults (no children or pets are allowed).

A virtual greeting from Lillard, who said he “may even share some of his favorite memories with the meddling kids.”

An outdoor setup with lounge seating and hammock space.

All-you-can-eat snacks and a selection to choose from for dinner featuring favorites of Shaggy and Scooby (like hot dogs and eggplant burgers).

Mystery-themed games to help you get into the whodunit mood.

A late-night showing of “Scooby-Doo” including popcorn, candy and “all the Scooby Snacks your heart can desire.”

A concierge to help arrange meals and other needs during your stay.

Inside the van, travelers will have everything needed to kick back and relax after a long day, In addition to the mountain and ocean views, the Mystery Machine has a bed, TV, lava lamp (of course!), Wi-Fi, towels, sheets and soap.

So, check your calendar and if you can take a last-minute trip to the West Coast for a night of fun and nostalgia that’s pretty much guaranteed to make every person you know jealous.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.