Body of missing 2-year-old Emma Sweet found in White River

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The body of missing 2-year-old Emma Sweet was found in the White River on Sunday.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers gave an update Sunday afternoon. Crews have been searching for Emma since Friday when her father’s truck was found in the White River.

Jeremy Sweet, 39 was found semi-conscious inside the submerged truck by two duck hunters. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition to be treated for hypothermia. Myers said once he recovers, Sweet will be placed on a 72-hour hold at the Bartholomew County Jail while the investigation into Emma’s death continues.

Myers said he believes Sweet drove off a 15 to 20-foot embankment before getting stuck in the river. The exact circumstances that led Sweet to drive off the embankment remain under investigation.

Emma’s body was found around noon, submerged in a debris pile about a half of a mile from where her coat was found on Saturday, which was roughly two miles downstream from where her father’s truck was found.

"In the 30 years I have been involved in law enforcement, I have never seen a group of men and women work as hard as we have to find this young woman," Myers said

Emma’s uncle, Brian O'Neil thanked all agencies and the community for their support during Sunday’s press conference.

“We got her home,” he said.

Emma’s body has been released to the Bartholomew County Coroner who will determine her exact cause and manner of death.

Watch the sheriff's Sunday update below.