Former Highlands High School and University of Kentucky football star Jared Lorenzen is in the hospital with kidney and heart issues and an infection.

Matt Jones, the founder of Kentucky Sports Radio , has been in contact with Lorenzen's family, and he has tweeted out updates from them. One tweet from Sunday morning says Lorenzen was not feeling well the last few weeks, and he is "fighting with everything he has..."

Jared Lorenzen’s family has asked me to share this update on his condition



Prayers for my good friend pic.twitter.com/lOmFGiPeAm — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 30, 2019

In his senior year of high school, Lorenzen was given the Mr. Football Award, and he helped lead the Bluebirds to a 15-0 season. He then player for the UK Wildcats in college before being drafted by the New York Giants in 2004. Lorenzen was with the Giants when they won Super Bowl XLII in 2008.