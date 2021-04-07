Musicians from around the world want to write a song for you

After the COVID-19 pandemic put a lot of artists out of work, a few musicians came up with the idea of creating custom songs for people.

Songlorious connects people with musicians who will write a tailored jingle or song for any occasion.

"You can select a genre, like a style of music that they want," Ellen Hodges, co-founder of Songlorious, said. "They even select the mood. They get to choose the length and tell us as much about their story as they want."

Hodges and Songlorious co-founder Omayya Atout came up with the idea when they were trying to figure out how to pay their bills during the pandemic. The service quickly grew into a full blown business.

"We started getting a lot of orders, a lot more than we thought we were going to get," Atout said. "Then musicians started reaching out to us. 'Hey, you guys have a place for another musician?' And we're like, yeah we could use the help."

A few months later, Songlorious had over 120 musicians from around the world creating one-of-a-kind songs for people.

Many of the songs created are for birthdays and anniversaries, some songs are created for people's pets.

"[People] love their pets so much they have a song made for them," Atout said.

Songs can cost anywhere from $45 to $200 for a full song, and you might need the whole song.

"A lot of apology songs," Atout said. "People apologizing to others with a song, and that's a good way to apologize I think."