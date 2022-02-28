Share information about your organization's 2022 fish fry events
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
schmidt, maddy
Posted at 3:09 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 15:17:49-05
Want to get your fish fry added to WCPO 9's list? Submit your information below.
Submissions should appear on the list within 24 hours.
Check our list of fish frys, searchable by zip code, here.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.