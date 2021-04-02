Get some Easter sweets from Aglamesis Bros.

CINCINNATI — Aglamesis Bros. Ice Cream and Candy Company offers sweet treat all year round, but this time of year they offer chocolate bunnies and crosses as well as cream eggs to make anyone's Easter that much tastier.

"It's just the feel of the place," Nancy Gottschalk, who has been coming to the store since she was a teenger, said. "Aglamesis is an institution."

Some adults have memories from their childhood of Jim "Mr. A" Aglamesis in his signature white coat wrapping their Easter candy for them.

Randy Young, the current president of the business and stepson of Algamesis, said Aglamesis was still very active in the business well into his 90s.

However, this is the first Easter celebration for the shop since Aglamesis died.

"He's still here," Young said. "Our traditions are kept alive and he's still here. He's still here, we all feel him. We know he's looking down, and watching over us, and making sure we're doing it right."

There is still time to stop in to the shop and pickup some Easter candy before Sunday. The store is open Saturday, but they are closed on Sunday.