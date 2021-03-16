Get stuck and help some high school students before their national exam in April

CINCINNATI — A program in its fifth year lets people volunteer to help high school seniors prepare for a national exam before they can enter the workforce.

Sticks 4 Kicks is a program to help seniors in Woodward Career Technical High School's phlebotomy program get the practice they need before they can take the Certified National Phlebotomy exam. Each student is required to have 36 successful blood draws before they can take the exam.

Once students get the required successful blood draws and pass the exam, they will be able to get jobs as phlebotomist technicians in hospitals, nursing homes and blood banks.

Candace Jones, the phlebotomy instructor with Cincinnati Public Schools, said practicing now on living humans is vital for students.

"It's important to have real experience with real people, because when you actually go into the healthcare field, you're not drawing on dummies, you're drawing on live human beings," Jones said.

Each volunteer is also entered into gift giveaways at the event. Blood drawn from volunteers will also not be sent to any lab for evaluation.

If you are interested in helping these students, you can go to the Kroger at 1 West Corry St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from March 16-18. You can also sign up online by clicking here.