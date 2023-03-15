Billy Crystal celebrates 75th birthday with ‘When Harry Met Sally’ pose

Billy Crystal celebrated his 75th birthday with a nod to his role in 1989’s “When Harry Met Sally.” The actor and comedian took to Twitter to share an image of himself on his birthday, March 14. But this wasn’t any ordinary selfie.

Instead, the birthday boy recreated a famous look from the iconic rom-com. Wearing a white cable knit sweater and relaxed-fit blue jeans, Crystal sat on his haunches and gave a friendly smile to the camera as an homage to a scene with co-star Meg Ryan.

The post from the Long Island native quickly gained more than 7 million views. And it wasn’t long before fans started creating their own Harry Burns-inspired looks. One fan even used makeup to give herself a little facial scruff as she read Stephen King’s “Misery,” just as Harry did in the movie. Crystal gave her post his seal of approval.

Jimmy Kimmel wished his good friend Crystal a happy birthday, as did Josh Gad, Joely Fisher, Mario Cantone and many other stars.

And Crystal even got love from the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. The social media account of the dictionary called Crystal an icon and gave him much-deserved recognition for making a humble white sweater so legendary.

icon | noun | a person or thing widely admired especially for having great influence or significance in a particular sweater — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 14, 2023

In February, Crystal presented at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, where he gave a short speech and welcomed Stevie Wonder to the stage. Crystal was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Musical Theater Album for his work in “Mr. Saturday Night” on Broadway, but the cast recording from the smash “Into The Woods” claimed the win.

Crystal was previously nominated for his comedy albums “You Look Marvelous” and “Still Foolin’ Em'” in 1985 and 2013, respectively, but has never won a Grammy (watch him on stage at the 2023 awards here).

In other awards news: This spring, the board directors for the Academy Awards will meet to decide 2023’s honorary recipients and Crystal may be considered for the distinction.

