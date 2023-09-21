Biden to announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new security package for Ukraine, likely to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, a U.S. official tells Scripps News.

This new aid package will assist in reinforcing Ukraine's counteroffensive strategies, enhancing air defenses, and ensuring the protection of the Ukrainian people.

According to the official, the funding package is intended to aid Ukraine in defending against Russia's harsh aerial assaults, particularly in anticipation of another winter when Russia is likely to target Ukraine's vital infrastructure. This includes efforts to disrupt power and heating systems.

The announcement coincides with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's second visit to Washington, D.C., where his previous visit was met with a hero's welcome. However, this time, he addresses a stalled Congress, with Republicans unable to reach a consensus on the White House's request to allocate an additional $24 billion for military and humanitarian aid.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell strongly supports increased aid to Ukraine, championing President Zelenskyy's request for more funds, seemingly addressing his own party rather than Democrats.

“I think it's always good to remind everyone that a good portion of the money allocated to Ukraine is being spent in this country to rebuild our industrial base. It's also important to remember we've not lost a single American,” said McConnell. “These people in Ukraine who are fighting for their independence are taking on one of the two big adversaries we have: Russia and China. It seems to me we ought to be helping.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul threatened to hold up the government spending bill if it included aid to Ukraine.

“I will not consent to any expedited passage of any spending bill that provides any more American aid to Ukraine. It’s as if no one has noticed that we have no extra money to send to Ukraine. Our deficit this year will exceed $1.5 trillion,” Paul said. “We cannot continue to put the needs of other countries above our own. We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. economy, and we certainly cannot save Ukraine by fighting a war with Russia.”

Zelenskyy is personally advocating his case on Capitol Hill Thursday, starting with a closed bipartisan meeting and later meeting with President Biden at the White House.

As part of this effort, Ukraine is pressing for the acquisition of ATACMS, the long-range guided missiles. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has indicated that these missiles are not ruled out as an option. However, a White House official confirms Thursday's announcement is not expected to include long-range missiles.

