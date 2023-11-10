Beyoncé released a new trailer for her Renaissance World Tour concert film

Do you have your tickets to the Beyoncé movie yet? If not, you better move fast to buy tickets. Beyoncé just released a new trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” and something tells us these will be sold-out shows at your local theater.

The mesmerizing new trailer gives us a glimpse into her global Renaissance tour. The excitement of the crowds is palpable as fans soak in Beyoncé’s presence, and we get to see several of Beyoncé’s concert outfits. In the narration of the trailer, Beyoncé talks about struggling in a “male-dominated” world and how she had to find a balance between motherhood and being on stage. And this new trailer seems to show an entirely new collection of images from the movie that we didn’t see in the film’s first trailer, which dropped in October.

Watch the new “Renaissance” trailer from Beyoncé’s YouTube channel:

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” comes out on Dec. 1. It’s being distributed by AMC Theatres and will show in regular, Dolby Cinema and IMAX formats Thursdays-Sundays for at least four weeks. A ticket will cost at least $22.

Ticket sales are doing very well. First-day presale tickets were estimated at between $6 million and $7 million, Deadline reports. This is a promising start for a movie being released during a normally sleepy time in theaters.

According to a synopsis on the film’s website, the concert film/documentary will follow Beyoncé throughout her Renaissance World Tour. Beginning in Stockholm, Sweden, and ending in Kansas City, Missouri, the tour had 56 stops and made over $579 million.

This is the fifth film that has been produced by Beyoncé’s entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment. Founded by the singer in 2010, the film company also produced 2008’s “Cadillac Records,” 2009’s “Obsessed,” 2019’s “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” and 2020’s “Black is King.”

Parkwood is responsible for Beyoncé’s many television specials, like “Lemonade” and “Homecoming” and also produces her tours.

Daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay-Z will make appearances in the movie, as they are shown briefly in the first trailer. Blue Ivy performed on Renaissance stops in Dubai, Paris and other cities. Her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was on hand to watch the Paris show, and she took to social media to share her awe at the 11-year-old’s talent.

“Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people !” Knowles wrote back in June at @mstinaknowles. “She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter No Fear.”

If you weren’t lucky enough to see Blue and Beyoncé in person (or even if you were!), make sure to buy your “Renaissance” movie tickets before they sell out.

