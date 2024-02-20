Awkward encounter leads to police warning about Apple Vision Pro

Do not wear an Apple Vision Pro headset while crossing the street. That's the message from the San Diego Police Department.

Police posted a video on Instagram showing officers taking a person into custody when another person, wearing the headset, walks by, preparing to cross the street.

The video shows one of the officers looking at the man, apparently confused about what's happening in front of her eyes.

"It was a sight that had us pausing in bewilderment," the police department said.

The department is now using the encounter as a teaching moment.

"While we're all for exploring new dimensions and technology, let's remember the importance of pedestrian safety. Keep those virtual experiences on the sidewalk, folks, and let's cross streets the old-fashioned way — with our eyes wide open to the real world, unobstructed and without distractions," San Diego PD said.

Apple Vision Pro allows users to view workspaces and computing selections as if the desktop or viewing screen were floating out in front of the device, seamlessly integrated with a person's surrounding environment. To navigate between apps and websites, users can simply use their eyes, hands and voice.

The incident in San Diego was not the first time the headsets have prompted a safety warning. Earlier this month, videos of people wearing the headsets while driving Teslas went viral. Before the drivers said it was a joke and the headsets weren't on, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg issued a note of caution.

"Reminder — ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times," Buttigieg said in a statement on social media.

Apple has also warned users to "never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety."

SEE MORE: Apple Vision Pro's $3,500 price tag not worth it, reviewers say

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com