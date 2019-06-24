Your name: Austin Winfield

Email address: austin.winfield@wcpo.com

When it comes to social media, you can find me:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistAustinWinfield/

Twitter: @AWinfieldWX

Instagram:@austin__winfield

Position: Meteorologist

When did you start working here?: June 24, 2019

Where else have you worked? I started working in college at WTXL in Tallahassee, FL. However, after graduation I left for Big Sky Country. I worked as the Chief Meteorologist at KTVH in Helena, MT. I grew a lot as a meteorologist, but even more as a person. After a few years in Montana, I moved to Lima, OH., for a year as one of WLIO's meteorologists. Craving more severe weather and a place closer to home though, I jumped at the chance to work at WZDX in Huntsville, AL.

Where did you go to college?: I graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Meteorology. Go Noles!

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?: I am most proud of the relationships I have built with the communities I have worked with in the past. Therefore, I can't wait to get connected in the Tri-State. Also, having a perfect forecast is ideal, but relating the forecast and it's details is critical. I am also proud of the AMS CBM seal that I have earned. It signifies how much time and effort I have given to hone my craft.

What are you most proud of in your own life?: I am most proud of the people I get to call friends and family. I am thrilled to go through life with all of them. Without them, I wouldn't be the person I am today. Also, I have to give a shoutout to my wife, who has to put up with me each day.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?: The Tri-State is an awesome place to live. The people are beyond nice and there is so much do in the area. My wife and I are always exploring new parts. Plus, if you want to get away, you have so many accessible options for a quick day trip.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?: You can find my wife and I around town trying different food joints. If you see us, feel free to give us a location for our ever-growing list of places to try. We also love the outdoors and the plethora of parks that the Tri-State offers. Additionally, I love cycling, and the greenways and cycling groups are top notch. If we aren't doing any of that though, you might see us at a ball game!

All-time favorites…

TV Shows: The Office, Parks & Rec, and M*A*S*H

Books: What Stands in a Storm, Hiking Through, and E=mc^2

Movies: Twister, The Martian, and The Shawshank Redemption

Music: Tom Petty, Creedance Clearwater Revival, and the Eagles (Country music, if the wife is in the car)

Apps I can't live without: I love to use RadarScope on my phone to keep up to date with the weather. For cycling though, I can't go without Strava or Zwift. However, if it's football season, then the ESPN Fantasy Football app is a must.