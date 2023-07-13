Anthony Michael Hall and wife Lucia welcome their first child

It’s a boy for Anthony Michael Hall and his wife, Lucia Hall!

The 55-year-old actor and producer, known for his roles in 1980s film classics such as “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Sixteen Candles” and “The Breakfast Club,” as well as his starring run on TV series “The Dead Zone,” announced the joyous news of the arrival of his son to People magazine and talked about life as a first-time father.

“I couldn’t be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later. Here I am at 55, and I’m fully committed,” he said in the exclusive interview. “I’m excited. My wife and I are really into parenting and diving in.”

The baby, Michael Anthony Hall II, was born June 1 at Cedars Sinai in New York City, according to the proud new papa. Dad called him a “big boy,” as he weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces at birth. The newest member of the Hall family is named after his father, whose birth name was Michael Anthony Hall.

Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The elder Hall officially swapped his middle and first names in 1976. This is because another actor named Michael Hall was already a member of the Screen Actors Guild when he tried to join.

Even before the new baby arrived, the expectant mom and dad discussed names and shared an affinity for the name Michael.

“I knew I did want to name him Michael and my wife also loved that name, even before she met me,” he told People. “So we’ve shared that, and then we decided to go with the suffix, so he’s Michael Anthony Hall II because there are a lot of juniors in the world. There’s nothing wrong with that, but we figured we wanted to keep that full name.”

Hall also said the couple has been enjoying their first month of parenthood as they learn new things daily.

“We just love it,” he said. “It’s been amazing to really fully be in parent mode.”

