All of Bath & Body Works’ new Easter items are under $30

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bath & Body Works is gearing up for spring with its biggest Easter collection yet.

The collection includes new scents in everything from candles and holders to bath fizzies, fragrance mists, sanitizers, lotions and more. Perfect for filling up Easter baskets or tucking into a “Some Bunny Loves You” canvas tote, all items in the collection are priced under $30.

Take a look at some of the new Easter products you’ll find at Bath & Body Works:

Sweet Carrot Cake Single-Wick Candle

A new scent this Easter, the Sweet Carrot Cake single-wick candle is priced at $15.50 and has fragrance notes of frosting, carrot cake and cinnamon. Pair it with a ceramic bunny holder ($18.95) for an added touch of seasonal decor.

Tutti Frutti Candy Travel-Size Fragrance Mist

With fragrance notes of jelly beans, lemon and berries, the Tutti Frutti Candy fragrance mist is $8.50 and travel-size, so you can easily fit in a purse or Easter basket. You’ll also find the scent in other products, like a bath fizzy and shower gel.

Sprinkled Donut Hand Soap

Another new scent, Sprinkled Donut hand soap is priced at $7.50 and smells of buttercream, milk and vanilla. Pair it with this adorable bunny hand soap holder.

Strawberry Pound Cake Single-Wick Candle

Priced at $15.50, the Strawberry Pound Cake single-wick candle will fill your home with aroma of dessert — without requiring you to do any work! It has fragrance notes of strawberries, cake and whipped cream.

Fresh Cut Lilacs Bath Fizzy

Priced at $9.95, the Fresh Cut Lilacs bath fizzy will fill your bathroom with the scent of blooming lilacs when you take a relaxing bath. Dermatologist-tested, the bath fizzy is made with shea to soften your skin and will turn your bathwater a gorgeous shade of purple.

You can shop the Easter collection online and in stores.

What is your favorite spring scent?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.