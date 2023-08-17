Aldi to operate hundreds of Winn-Dixie and Harveys grocery stores

Americans are expected to see more Aldi-owned grocery stores soon, especially in Southeast states.

The German supermarket chain says it will buy around 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys locations, but said the company plans to keep the familiar Winn-Dixie and Harveys branding and store layout for the locations.

About 300 of the store takeovers will happen in Florida.

Locations in states like Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi will see acquisitions of stores, and should expect to see minimal changes when the takeovers happen.

According to the company, the business arrangement has been called a merger.

President and CEO Anthony Hucker said the "agreement is a testament to our successful transformational journey and the tireless work of our dedicated associates who serve our communities."

The company said that some of the locations could fully convert into Aldi stores in the coming weeks and months as they make business assessments in different communities.

CEO Jason Hart said, "Aldi will operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, as we also evaluate which locations will convert to the Aldi format to better support the neighborhoods we’ll now have the privilege of serving."

Florida-based Winn-Dixie has seen financial problems in recent years, and planned to file for bankruptcy and close nearly 100 stores in 2018, CNN Money reported at the time.

Harveys is headquartered in Georgia.

