Air Fryer Corn On The Cob Will Be A Game-Changer This Summer

From cinnamon rolls to chicken wings, the air fryer’s wide range of capabilities is impressive. Now, add another food fave to this list: corn on the cob!

It may sound iffy to devoted corn enthusiasts. But if boiling sounds blah, and you want to add a little color to your corn without firing up the grill, using your air fryer could be the method to try.

Food blogger Terri of Great Grub, Delicious Treats shared her thoughts on the technique in a post recently, saying that the air fryer “gives [corn] the best of both grilling and boiling, giving it a rich flavor, but keeps it tender and juicy.”

And, of course, she shared her recipe!

The basic instructions are simple: Give the air fryer basket a spritz of nonstick cooking spray. Load the basket with frozen corn on the cob, then cook for 10 to 12 minutes at 390 degrees, flipping over the corn cobs at the halfway mark. Add butter, salt and pepper, and it’s done!

There are variations if basic butter and S&P are too predictable. For one, you can brush the cobs with olive oil before cooking, then add your choice of seasonings. Perhaps a packet of ranch seasoning? Or sprinklings of ancho chile powder and garlic salt?

Fresh, not frozen, corn is an option, too. Make sure to remove as much of the corn silk as possible after shucking, then give it a coating of fat (Terri suggests butter or vegetable oil).

Cook fresh corn lower (370 degrees) and slower (12-15 minutes) than frozen.

Whatever method you choose, you’ll have super-easy corn on the cob in a flash. Terri says it freezes well for up to 10 months, so you can make a bunch and save it for a future barbecue, taco night or any old thing.

Air fryers: Is there anything they can’t do?

