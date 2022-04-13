This Top-Rated Adjustable Weight Bench For Home Gyms Is $95 Off Right Now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to build a home gym, or even just get a few pieces of equipment, a quality exercise bench is a must because it can be used for a variety of exercises.

One of the most popular exercise benches on Amazon is this Flybird Adjustable Bench, which is foldable, inclines and declines. Regularly priced at $234.99, the gray Flybird adjustable bench is currently on sale for $154.99, plus you can apply a coupon to save an extra $15. That takes the total to $139.99, a savings of $95 off the regular price. The black version, which has red accents, is priced at $139.99, and there’s a coupon for $10 off.

The Flybird adjustable bench works for those just starting an exercise program or avid gym-goes. It has a weight limit of 650 pounds and is best for people up to 5 feet, 9 inches. The bench is made with heavy-duty commercial quality frosted steel and has a three-in-one cushion with small gap and 2 inches of soft foam padding that is ergonomic and comfortable. The bench easily adjusts the incline for six back positions and four seat positions with easy assembly of simply inserting three pins upon delivery.

Easy to fold, store and carry, you can put it in a corner or under your bed when it’s not needed. The bench comes with a 1-year cover on the frame and 30-day coverage on the pads.

With more than 17,000 reviews so far, the bench has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with 70% of customers giving it a full 5 stars. Reviewers say it’s easy to assemble and move around, inclines and declines easily and also works well for doing sit-ups.

One reviewer who gave the bench 5 stars says it has saved them money because they no longer have to go to the gym to get a good workout.

“I used to go to gym which cost me $120 a month and 30 minutes driving back and forth. Now instead [of] spending that amount of money and time, I do exercise at home using this bench. It really helps me to do all the position[s] I need to do to train my arms,” they wrote. “I am very satisfied with its design and price.”

There are a few negative reviews, with some mentioning the set-up and some missing parts, but mostly regarding that it doesn’t work well for heavier people and those that are on the taller side.

Because this specific bench is best for people 5 feet, 9 inches and under, if you’re taller than that, you may want to check out Flybird’s other benches, like this adjustable bench that works well for people up to 6 feet, 2 inches.

The bench is regularly priced at $239.99, but currently on sale for $169.79. You can also clip a coupon to save an additional $20, which takes the price to $149.79, a total savings of $90. With close to 20,000 reviews so far, it has a total rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Other benches include this SuperMax Adjustable Weight Bench with a weight limit of 800 pounds. It is currently on sale for $119.99, a savings of $30. With more than 9,000 reviews so far, it has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Reviewers say it only took a few minutes to put together, is well made and a great value. One reviewer who gave it 5 stars says they researched dozens of benches on Amazon before choosing this one.

“It arrived in professional packaging with instructions and tools, etc. I am not handy at all, and I assembled this bench in about 30 minutes without any help! I’ve used it for several workouts, and it is everything that a proper weigh bench should be,” they wrote. “It is comfortable, it is durable, and it is high quality. When you rest heavy dumbbells on it for a few minutes then remove them, it does not leave marks on the soft material. I love it, and I urge you to buy this one now!!!”

