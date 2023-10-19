Accidental 'Thanksgiving text' friends will celebrate for 8th year

Jamal Hinton and “Grandma” Wanda Dench are planning to celebrate Thanksgiving together for the eighth year in a row, Hinton said on X Monday.

The heartwarming tradition began in 2016 when Dench accidentally texted Hinton inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner, confusing his number for her grandson’s. After the two confirmed through selfies they were, in fact, not related, Hinton jokingly asked if he could still get a plate. Dench replied, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do…feed everyone.”

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 15, 2016

The exchange went viral after Hinton posted a photo of himself and Dench enjoying Thanksgiving together, along with Dench's husband, Lonnie.

They’ve spent the holiday together every year since, posting a photo together each time. They even continued the tradition through heartbreak when Dench’s husband passed away in 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

In 2021, it wasannounced that Netflixwould be making a film inspired by the story of Hinton and Dench’s unlikely friendship. A release date for the film, titled “The Thanksgiving Text,” has not been announced yet.

The pair have also partnered on business ventures, including launching a brand of alkaline water in 2022.

