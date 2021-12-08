WCPO hires Barry Fulmer as Senior Director of Local Media Content

CINCINNATI — Broadcast veteran Barry Fulmer will lead the WCPO 9 newsroom as senior director of Local Media content, effective Jan. 18, 2022. Fulmer joins WCPO 9 from WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was vice president of news for 17 years.

Under Fulmer’s leadership, the Louisville station was recognized with numerous journalism awards, including the 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of the Breonna Taylor protests.

Prior to his work at WDRB, Fulmer worked at television stations in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and for FOX News.

“His accomplishments speak for themselves,” said Jeff Brogan, vice president & general manager of WCPO 9. “Barry is a leader we need. He’s helped launch innovative digital initiatives that positioned WDRB as a multiplatform news leader, building one of the strongest news brands in our region.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to be part of the rich history of this TV station and the talented people who work there,” Fulmer said.

