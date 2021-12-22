ABC, ESPN, Disney added back to YouTube TV lineup

CINCINNATI — YouTube TV subscribers lost access to WCPO, ESPN, Disney channels and more when YouTube and Disney could not reach an agreement.

That deal has since been resolved and the channels have returned to YouTube TV's lineup.

Here's how to make sure you add WCPO (ABC), ESPN and other channels that were lost back in to your custom channel live guide:

1. Log in to your YouTube TV account on a web browser.

2. Click on Your Account name in the top right of the screen

3. Click on Settings

4. Click on Live Guide in the list on the left of the pop up.

4. Check the boxes next to ABC (WCPO), ESPN and any other channel you want to show up in your custom live guide - this way you'll see your favorite shows and news programs when you log in to your YouTube TV account on whatever device you use.

You can find an FAQ on the Disney/YouTube TV dispute here.

WCPO