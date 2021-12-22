Watch
ABC, ESPN, Disney added back to YouTube TV lineup

Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles. To get a full slate of programming, TV watchers may soon have to subscribe to several services instead of just one or two. Among those options will be services like Netflix and Hulu that offer a wide range of video from a variety of sources; cable-like "skinny bundles" such as FuboTV, Sling and YouTube TV that offer a variety of live channels; and channel- or network-specific services like Disney Plus. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Posted at 1:38 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 13:39:00-05

CINCINNATI — YouTube TV subscribers lost access to WCPO, ESPN, Disney channels and more when YouTube and Disney could not reach an agreement.

That deal has since been resolved and the channels have returned to YouTube TV's lineup.

Here's how to make sure you add WCPO (ABC), ESPN and other channels that were lost back in to your custom channel live guide:

1. Log in to your YouTube TV account on a web browser.

2. Click on Your Account name in the top right of the screen

3. Click on Settings

4. Click on Live Guide in the list on the left of the pop up.

4. Check the boxes next to ABC (WCPO), ESPN and any other channel you want to show up in your custom live guide - this way you'll see your favorite shows and news programs when you log in to your YouTube TV account on whatever device you use.

You can find an FAQ on the Disney/YouTube TV dispute here.

