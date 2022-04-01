Meteorologist Brandon Spinner joins the 9 First Warning Weather team

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 is pleased to announce it has hired a new meteorologist. Brandon Spinner joins 9 First Warning Weather as the fifth member of the team. Spinner brings his forecasting skills to weekend evening audiences starting Saturday, April 16. He comes to WCPO 9 from WAFF in Huntsville, Alabama, where he gained hands-on experience forecasting severe weather.

“We are excited to have Brandon join the team,” said Barry Fulmer, WCPO 9 news director. "He brings a lot of severe weather tracking experience which will help keep the Tri-State safe."

“It’s a dream to work at WCPO 9,” said Spinner. “I’m looking forward to living here, exploring Cincinnati and raising my little girl here.”

Brandon, his wife Amy and their daughter are originally from the Midwest. He played football at Valparaiso University where he graduated with a degree in meteorology. He also does CrossFit, is a baseball fan and is eager to hike the Tri-State’s trails with his family.

