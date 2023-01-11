Kristen Skovira joins WCPO 9 as new morning anchor

Kristen Skovira has joined the WCPO 9 anchor team. Skovira will co-anchor "Good Morning Tri-State" every weekday with Adrian Whitsett.

Skovira comes to WCPO 9 from sister station KIVI-TV in Boise, Idaho, where she anchored "Good Morning Idaho." The Colorado native has also worked in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Ft. Meyers, Florida; Denver, Colorado; Nashville, Tennessee; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Journalism is in Skovira's blood. She grew up watching her mother, Karen, forecast the weather for KWGN-TV in Denver.

After making the 28-hour trek to Cincinnati, Skovira's first day on air will be Jan. 11.

Viewers can watch her from 4:30 to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

About WCPO 9

WCPO 9 advocates for the people of Cincinnati. The news team works every day to help people find deals and avoid scams through its “Don’t Waste Your Money” franchise, which is distributed to stations across the country. The 9 First Warning Weather Team alerts viewers in advance of severe weather, tracking storms around-the-clock to keep families safe. The station produces impactful investigations, special reports and award-winning journalism. The station is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).