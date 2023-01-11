Kristen Skovira joins WCPO 9 as new morning anchor

Kristen Skovira has joined the WCPO 9 anchor team. Skovira will co-anchor "Good Morning Tri-State" every weekday with Adrian Whitsett.
Skovira comes to WCPO 9 from sister station KIVI-TV in Boise, Idaho, where she anchored "Good Morning Idaho." The Colorado native has also worked in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Ft. Meyers, Florida; Denver, Colorado; Nashville, Tennessee; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Journalism is in Skovira's blood. She grew up watching her mother, Karen, forecast the weather for KWGN-TV in Denver.
After making the 28-hour trek to Cincinnati, Skovira's first day on air will be Jan. 11.
Viewers can watch her from 4:30 to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.
