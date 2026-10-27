Win 2 tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Heritage Bank Center

Enter to win Two tickets to the 7:30 pm performance of Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, November 21st. ARV $162. Seat location is determined by the sponsor.

Call 513-840-9276 to win. Only eligible to win during the Cincy Lifestyle program that airs 10:00am through 10:30am on those days.

CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

WCPO-TV is conducting the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes"). These Official Rules govern participation in the Sweepstakes. In the event of any conflict between any promotional materials and these Official Rules, these Official Rules shall control.

ELIGIBILITY

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least eighteen (18) years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of entry and who reside within the WCPO viewing area. Void where prohibited by law.

Individuals who have won prizes from promotions sponsored by WCPO-TV within the past ninety (90) days are not eligible.

Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WCPO-TV ("Sponsor"), their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize providers, and immediate family members (spouse, parents, grandparents, siblings, children and grandchildren) and/or persons living in the same household are not eligible.

By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD

The Sweepstakes begins when announced by Sponsor and ends upon selection of a winner. Sponsor's clock shall be the official timekeeping device for the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter, listeners must call 513-840-WCPO (9276) during the contest period announced by Sponsor.

One (1) potential winner will be selected from eligible callers as determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to determine caller eligibility and contest administration procedures.

Limit one (1) entry per person and per household. Multiple entries may be disqualified.

Sponsor is not responsible for lost, disconnected, incomplete, delayed, misdirected, or otherwise unsuccessful calls.

WINNER SELECTION

One (1) winner will be selected at random from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

Sponsor's decisions regarding winner selection and all Sweepstakes matters are final.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES

Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner using the contact information provided at the time of entry.

If a potential winner:

Cannot be contacted,

Does not respond within the timeframe established by Sponsor,

Is determined to be ineligible,

Declines the prize, or

Fails to complete any required documentation,

the potential winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected.

The winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability Release, Publicity Release (where lawful), proof of identity, and any other documentation requested by Sponsor prior to receiving the prize.

PRIZE

One (1) winner will receive:

Two (2) tickets to Dancing with the Stars Live! at Heritage Bank Center on January 3, 2027.

Approximate Retail Value ("ARV"): $199

Seat location will be determined solely by the prize provider and/or venue.

No transportation, parking, lodging, food, beverages, gratuities, or other expenses are included unless specifically stated.

Prize is non-transferable and may not be substituted or redeemed for cash. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.

If the event is postponed, rescheduled, modified, or canceled for any reason, Sponsor shall have no further obligation to the winner.

TAXES

Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes and any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use that are not specifically included in the prize description.

PUBLICITY

Except where prohibited by law, acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for Sponsor and its designees to use winner's name, likeness, voice, photograph, city and state of residence, and biographical information for promotional, advertising, and publicity purposes in any media now known or later developed without additional compensation or notice.

RELEASE OF LIABILITY

By participating, entrants agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor affiliates, prize providers, Heritage Bank Center, Dancing with the Stars Live!, and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, and representatives from any and all liability arising from participation in the Sweepstakes or acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or modify the Sweepstakes if fraud, technical failures, misconduct, or any other factor impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, violates these Official Rules, or acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner.

GOVERNING LAW

This Sweepstakes shall be governed by the laws of the State of Ohio. Any disputes arising under these Official Rules shall be resolved exclusively in the state or federal courts located in Hamilton County, Ohio.

WINNERS LIST

For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

WCPO-TV

Attn: Dancing with the Stars Live! Ticket Giveaway Winners List

500 E. Court Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Requests must be received within sixty (60) days following the conclusion of the Sweepstakes.

SPONSOR

Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WCPO-TV

500 E. Court Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

