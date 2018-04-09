Connect with Breanna

Breanna.Molloy@wcpo.com

513-919-1126

When it comes to social media, you can find me on:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Vimeo

Website

I love hearing from you! Please don’t hesitate to contact me with your story ideas, your insights, or even just to say “Hi.”

You can usually find me reporting on 9 On Your Side evening newscasts Wednesday through Friday and on “Good Morning Tri-State Weekend” on Saturday and Sunday.

When did you start working here?

I began reporting at WCPO in November 2017.

Where else have you worked?

My last reporting job was in Lafayette, La. -- think swamps, gumbo, and lots of Cajun music. As a reporter, I believe it’s a big responsibility when someone trusts you with their story. In Louisiana, I was able to walk with my community through some difficult times, from the historic flood to the Alton Sterling protests. I also had the opportunity to report from Cuba after former President Obama lifted trade restrictions and to create a number of in-depth series ranging from coastal erosion to water quality.

Where did you go to college?

I studied film at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. That’s where I learned my love for shooting, editing and telling good stories.

If you want to take a trip down memory lane, you can watch a music video I produced in college here.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

When I lived in Louisiana, I did a series about water quality in our area. Some neighborhoods had very serious water violations. These included arsenic, lead and not notifying residents when their water was contaminated. The series ended up winning an Emmy® Award, and more importantly, it helped fuel changes that made our community safer. If you’re interested you can watch it here.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

This one is easy: my faith, my family and my husband, Tom. I am beyond blessed by all the amazing relationships I have in my life.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

Absolutely the people! I have lived all over the country. I believe the Tri-State represents the best of everywhere I’ve lived: kindness, intelligence, common sense and a sense of humor. It’s the people in our community who make me want to come into work each day.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

You’ll most likely find me working out at the Y or reading a book at Coffee Emporium. I also love nature photography, so I’m always looking for new hikes with good views. If you know of any you think I should try, shoot me a message!

All-time favorites shows:

“Stranger Things” and “Narcos” (Ask me tomorrow, and I might have a new list!)

All-time favorites books:

The Bible and “Nicomachean Ethics” are the two books that have impacted me the most. I’m a bookworm, though, so I enjoy reading anything. That’s one of the best parts about my job; I get to learn something new everyday.

All-time favorites movies:

I’m a big documentary fan. A few documentaries that have inspired me recently are “Dear Zachary,” “Icarus” and “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.” Documentary recommendations are always welcome!

All-time favorites music:

Anything I can dance to!

All-time favorites apps:

I can't live without: Audible and Stitcher are my two favorites. I like being able to listen to books and podcasts on my way into work.