A nearly $18 Big Mac meal is creating a stir on social media

The magic of McDonald’s? You always know what you’re going to get. No matter which one you walk into — whether in Islip, New York, or Istanbul, Turkey — you can order a Big Mac and fries. And it will taste the same.

But will it cost the same? No.

Recently, a man named Sam Learner was traveling on the Connecticut Turnpike when he discovered just how variable the prices can be. After pulling into a rest stop in Darien, Connecticut, he was astounded by the prices he saw on the McDonald’s menu. A Big Mac combo meal with fries and a soft drink costs $17.59. So he snapped a photo and posted it to Twitter.

This was at a rest stop, but these McDonald’s prices are nuts right??? pic.twitter.com/0qq8Ima3ZA — Sam Learner (@sam_learner) July 18, 2023

MORE: McDonald’s Indonesia launches wedding packages with McNuggets

Why so expensive? Since about 90% of McDonald’s franchises are independently operated, the owners can set their own prices. If you own a McDonald’s at a rest stop along a highway (where people are hungry and in unfamiliar territory), you can charge more for the same product. And franchise owners in areas with a high per-capita income also tend to charge higher prices.

Learner did some more sleuthing and quickly followed this tweet up with a second one:

Ok, I did a little digging and I think I might have stumbled into the country’s most expensive McDonald’s. Its $8.29 Big Mac is missing from this map, which lists $8.09 in Lee, MA as the country’s most expensive (though from a few months ago to be fair): https://t.co/SjbQh2N1UF pic.twitter.com/q3zvTFHJuv — Sam Learner (@sam_learner) July 19, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Learner’s tweets sparked a lively Twitter debate about the economics of fast food.

“I downloaded the mcdonald’s app to check – same items are just about half the price less than 2 miles away at a different store,” commented Bad Gibbon @Mostlymonkey. “Wow, that is a hell of a convenience premium!”

Many people commented on the injustice of price gouging, with others urging people not to eat at McDonald’s anymore.

“Rest stops are literally highway robbery,” wrote Bella @imbellawonder.

But the most depressing response came from ednycinc44, who shared what McDonald’s prices were in 1972, when a Big Mac cost $.65 cents:

Those were the days…. Hamburger, Fries, & a Coke plus change back from you pic.twitter.com/yhhshDSMRP — ednycinc44 (@ednycinc44) July 21, 2023

MORE: This recipe features McDonald’s Big Mac flavors in a salad

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.