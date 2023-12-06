6-year-old killed, woman injured in dog attack

Two dogs were euthanized following an attack that left a 6-year-old dead and a woman injured, authorities said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred Tuesday morning at a home in Portland, Oregon.

Police said officers were dispatched to the home, where they found the 6-year-old who had been mauled to death. They added that an adult female was injured while trying to stop the attack. She reportedly suffered minor injuries, but was taken to a local hospital to be checked out further.

"Upon further investigation, officers determined the woman injured is the owner of the dogs and the little boy killed is her friend’s grandson," the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

Police described the dogs as Great Dane-mastiff mixes. A third dog was also in the home, police said. Authorities said they removed it, but it has not been euthanized. Police have not said whether charges will be filed in the case.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there's been an upward trend in fatal dog attacks. In 2021, the most recent year of reporting, the CDC says there were 81 fatal dog attacks in the U.S.

