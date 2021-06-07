6 people in hospital after shooting on East 81st Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WEWS) — Six people were hospitalized after a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side on Monday morning.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded to the 4100 block of East 81st Street and Harvard Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Mike Vielhaber. Scene of shooting on East 81st Street.

Six people were injured with gunshot wounds and transported to nearby hospitals, Cleveland EMS confirmed.



30-year-old male in serious condition

20-year-old male in stable condition

25-year-old female in stable condition

19-year-old male in stable condition

18 year-old female in stable condition

17-year-old male in stable condition

News 5 Cleveland has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for additional information.

