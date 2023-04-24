1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at college in Oklahoma

One person is dead and another person is in custody following an active shooter warning at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter told the media that the shooting was related to a domestic dispute. He added that the victim was a male and the suspected shooter is a male. Porter did not provide details about their relationship.

Students and faculty at Rose State College, which is located just outside of Oklahoma City, got a report around 12:30 p.m. that said there was an "active shooter situation on campus."

The school asked for everyone to shelter in place and wait for instructions from law enforcement, who arrived shortly after.

Once the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said they did not believe there was a threat to other students.

Porter praised the school and officers for their reaction to the shooting. He said they had conducted a mass shooting drill at the school a few weeks ago.

"I just think they did a fantastic job of listening to the school and staying down and no one panicking," Porter said.

Rose State College is a two-year public institution. The school says about 13,000 students are enrolled every year.

