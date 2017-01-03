CINCINNATI -- Get ready for a quick blast of snow that will likely give the entire Tri-State the look and feel of winter.

A fast moving area of low pressure -- known as a clipper system -- will move through the Central Great Plains and take a dive just south of the Midwest early Thursday.

The system will tap into moisture in place over the Ohio Valley leftover from Tuesday’s soaking rain. With an arctic air mass in place and frigid temperatures in the teens and 20s, snow will develop over the area. At this time, snowfall totals of 1-2 inches are possible. The higher totals will be south of the Ohio River where moisture will be greatest.

The timing of Thursday’s snow is roughly 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. with breaks in between. This is subject to chance while the system progresses toward our area.

The month of January typically sees 6.5 inches of snow in Cincinnati. Followed by 6.5 inches of snow in February and 3.0 inches of snow in March.

The average snowfall value for the year in Cincinnati is 22.1 inches. To date, we have seen 2.2 inches of snow this winter season and we are below normal for our overall snowfall intake.