A cool morning but a big warm up soon

Spring-like warmth heading our way

Jennifer Ketchmark
1 hour ago

Dec. 22: Your Thursday Morning Forecast

Copyright Associated Press

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to a northwest wind, topping out at 39. This same northwest wind could produce a few flurries today but it won't impact travel. And of course, you've already seen the clouds and they'll be around all day.

Friday looks mostly cloudy once again, but a warm front will move in late in the day bringing a slight shower chance. Temperatures climb to 43 on Friday and the bulk of the day will be dry. Rain chances don't really pick up until after 6 p.m.

Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. While Hanukkah starts rainy, showers should move out by midday and there's only a slight chance into the evening. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s.

Christmas looks very warm with highs in the mid-50s. This day will not be a washout with only a 30% chance of rain. It basically boils down to a few isolated showers during the day and spring-like warmth.

TODAY

Clouds increase
Chance for flurries
High: 39

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 23

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy
Showers late
High: 43

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain likely
Warmer
Low: 38

If you don't already have the Storm Shield app, you can download it by clicking on the link below:

Download the WCPO SnowCast app, which shows you how much snow will fall at your house before a winter storm.

===================

Sign up for severe weather email and mobile alerts

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video