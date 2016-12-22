Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to a northwest wind, topping out at 39. This same northwest wind could produce a few flurries today but it won't impact travel. And of course, you've already seen the clouds and they'll be around all day.

Friday looks mostly cloudy once again, but a warm front will move in late in the day bringing a slight shower chance. Temperatures climb to 43 on Friday and the bulk of the day will be dry. Rain chances don't really pick up until after 6 p.m.

Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. While Hanukkah starts rainy, showers should move out by midday and there's only a slight chance into the evening. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s.

Christmas looks very warm with highs in the mid-50s. This day will not be a washout with only a 30% chance of rain. It basically boils down to a few isolated showers during the day and spring-like warmth.

TODAY

Clouds increase

Chance for flurries

High: 39

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 23

FRIDAY



Mostly cloudy

Showers late

High: 43

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Warmer

Low: 38